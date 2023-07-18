Corteva Inc. (CTVA): A Technical Analysis

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Corteva Inc. (CTVA) is $69.87, which is $15.42 above the current market price. The public float for CTVA is 709.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTVA on July 18, 2023 was 3.17M shares.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA)’s stock price has soared by 0.63 in relation to previous closing price of 54.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Corteva CEO Chuck Magro Bought Up Stock

CTVA’s Market Performance

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has experienced a 0.92% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.28% drop in the past month, and a -12.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for CTVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.58% for CTVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTVA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CTVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTVA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $75 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

CTVA Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.47. In addition, Corteva Inc. saw -7.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from Magro Charles V., who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $60.64 back on Feb 06. After this action, Magro Charles V. now owns 126,095 shares of Corteva Inc., valued at $2,425,480 using the latest closing price.

Grimm Audrey, the of Corteva Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $62.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Grimm Audrey is holding 7,511 shares at $627,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+35.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc. stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Corteva Inc. (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.49. Total debt to assets is 4.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.