Copart Inc. (CPRT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Copart Inc. (CPRT) is $92.14, which is -$1.74 below the current market price. The public float for CPRT is 432.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPRT on July 18, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

CPRT) stock’s latest price update

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT)’s stock price has surge by 0.11relation to previous closing price of 93.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.82% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPRT’s Market Performance

Copart Inc. (CPRT) has experienced a 3.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.57% rise in the past month, and a 21.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for CPRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.58% for CPRT stock, with a simple moving average of 32.40% for the last 200 days.

CPRT Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +7.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT rose by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.97. In addition, Copart Inc. saw 53.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from ADAIR A JAYSON, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $88.32 back on Jul 07. After this action, ADAIR A JAYSON now owns 10,147,030 shares of Copart Inc., valued at $26,496,000 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON WILLIS J, the Chairman of the Board of Copart Inc., sale 660,000 shares at $89.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that JOHNSON WILLIS J is holding 1,773,832 shares at $58,786,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.28 for the present operating margin

+45.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart Inc. stands at +31.14. The total capital return value is set at 31.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.92. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Copart Inc. (CPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.52. Total debt to assets is 2.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Copart Inc. (CPRT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.