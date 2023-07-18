Compass Inc. (COMP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COMP is 2.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COMP is $4.07, which is $0.17 above the current price. The public float for COMP is 397.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COMP on July 18, 2023 was 3.73M shares.

COMP) stock’s latest price update

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 3.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported 11 hours ago that Tech Stocks Lead Market’s Gains

COMP’s Market Performance

Compass Inc. (COMP) has experienced a 20.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.37% rise in the past month, and a 24.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.21% for COMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.52% for COMP’s stock, with a 25.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COMP Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.35%, as shares surge +15.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP rose by +20.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Compass Inc. saw 67.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd, who sale 15,000,000 shares at the price of $3.69 back on Jun 07. After this action, SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd now owns 117,365,273 shares of Compass Inc., valued at $55,350,000 using the latest closing price.

Wilkie Danielle J., the President, Customer Success of Compass Inc., sale 1,116 shares at $2.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Wilkie Danielle J. is holding 604 shares at $2,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.62 for the present operating margin

+10.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc. stands at -10.00. The total capital return value is set at -38.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.62. Equity return is now at value -95.40, with -35.50 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Inc. (COMP), the company’s capital structure generated 147.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.60. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.80 and the total asset turnover is 3.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compass Inc. (COMP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.