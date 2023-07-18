Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is $2.14, which is -$0.12 below the current market price. The public float for CIG is 1.76B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIG on July 18, 2023 was 3.80M shares.

CIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) has decreased by -0.39 when compared to last closing price of 2.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CIG’s Market Performance

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has seen a 1.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.04% gain in the past month and a 5.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for CIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.19% for CIG’s stock, with a 20.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CIG Trading at 4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 30.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.