Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 11.34. However, the company has seen a -1.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) is above average at 12.78x. The 36-month beta value for SBS is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SBS is $13.03, which is $1.12 above than the current price. The public float for SBS is 338.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.67% of that float. The average trading volume of SBS on July 18, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

SBS’s Market Performance

The stock of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has seen a -1.40% decrease in the past week, with a 1.44% rise in the past month, and a 14.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for SBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.67% for SBS stock, with a simple moving average of 9.91% for the last 200 days.

SBS Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.47. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw 8.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

+34.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stands at +14.15. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.