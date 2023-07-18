CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLPS is 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CLPS is 10.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLPS on July 18, 2023 was 47.62K shares.

The stock of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) has decreased by -7.27 when compared to last closing price of 1.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLPS’s Market Performance

CLPS’s stock has fallen by -14.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.09% and a quarterly drop of -8.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.43% for CLPS Incorporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.44% for CLPS’s stock, with a -17.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLPS Trading at -16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.38%, as shares sank -26.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLPS fell by -14.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2327. In addition, CLPS Incorporation saw -8.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.86 for the present operating margin

+26.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for CLPS Incorporation stands at +2.93. The total capital return value is set at 7.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.23. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on CLPS Incorporation (CLPS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.