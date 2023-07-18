Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by analysts is $57.35, which is $15.88 above the current market price. The public float for CIEN is 148.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On July 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CIEN was 1.99M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CIEN) stock’s latest price update

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.10 in relation to previous closing price of 41.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/08/22 that Ciena Profits Lifted by Better Supply Chain

CIEN’s Market Performance

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has experienced a -4.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.65% drop in the past month, and a -19.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for CIEN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.84% for CIEN’s stock, with a -11.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $57 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

CIEN Trading at -5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN fell by -4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.49. In addition, Ciena Corporation saw -18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from SMITH GARY B, who sale 4,174 shares at the price of $42.48 back on Jul 03. After this action, SMITH GARY B now owns 449,439 shares of Ciena Corporation, valued at $177,316 using the latest closing price.

Phipps Jason, the SVP Global Sales and Marketing of Ciena Corporation, sale 3,833 shares at $42.59 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Phipps Jason is holding 88,104 shares at $163,247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ciena Corporation stands at +4.21. The total capital return value is set at 6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.99. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ciena Corporation (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 43.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 23.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.