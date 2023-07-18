Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Stock Showcases 7.76% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) has seen a 11.08% increase in the past week, with a 6.34% gain in the past month, and a 11.53% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.36% for LEU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.76% for LEU’s stock, with a -1.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU) is 9.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEU is 2.05.

The public float for LEU is 12.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On July 18, 2023, LEU’s average trading volume was 129.90K shares.

LEU) stock’s latest price update

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU)’s stock price has soared by 11.57 in relation to previous closing price of 31.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEU stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for LEU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEU in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $48 based on the research report published on August 08th of the previous year 2022.

LEU Trading at 11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEU rose by +11.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.66. In addition, Centrus Energy Corp. saw 8.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEU starting from SCOTT DENNIS JOHN, who sale 12,505 shares at the price of $32.29 back on Apr 03. After this action, SCOTT DENNIS JOHN now owns 0 shares of Centrus Energy Corp., valued at $403,740 using the latest closing price.

Bawabeh Morris, the 10% Owner of Centrus Energy Corp., purchase 25,000 shares at $33.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Bawabeh Morris is holding 1,627,776 shares at $827,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEU

Equity return is now at value -74.30, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.