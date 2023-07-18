CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.72 in comparison to its previous close of 2.56, however, the company has experienced a 18.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CVM is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CVM is $10.00, which is $7.64 above than the current price. The public float for CVM is 41.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.83% of that float. The average trading volume of CVM on July 18, 2023 was 184.66K shares.

CVM’s Market Performance

CVM stock saw an increase of 18.18% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.18% and a quarterly increase of 16.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.49% for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.79% for CVM’s stock, with a 7.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CVM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on January 13th of the previous year 2020.

CVM Trading at 16.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.31%, as shares surge +18.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVM rose by +18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, CEL-SCI Corporation saw 21.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVM

The total capital return value is set at -60.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.45. Equity return is now at value -120.30, with -74.40 for asset returns.

Based on CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM), the company’s capital structure generated 47.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.24. Total debt to assets is 30.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

In summary, CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.