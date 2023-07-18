Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CUK is 2.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CUK is $16.17, The public float for CUK is 143.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUK on July 18, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

CUK stock's latest price update

The stock price of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) has surged by 2.68 when compared to previous closing price of 15.66, but the company has seen a -8.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CUK’s Market Performance

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has seen a -8.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 15.02% gain in the past month and a 84.40% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for CUK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.72% for CUK’s stock, with a 69.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CUK Trading at 29.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK fell by -8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.74. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 123.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.01. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.