Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has surged by 3.09 when compared to previous closing price of 36.94, but the company has seen a -0.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Right Now?

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) by analysts is $49.88, which is $12.45 above the current market price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.00% of that float. On July 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CSIQ was 1.22M shares.

CSIQ’s Market Performance

CSIQ stock saw an increase of -0.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.90% and a quarterly increase of -0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.36% for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.42% for CSIQ stock, with a simple moving average of 1.93% for the last 200 days.

CSIQ Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ fell by -0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.85. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc. saw 23.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc. stands at +3.21. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.