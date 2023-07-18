BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) has decreased by -8.53 when compared to last closing price of 4.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BTCM is 2.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is $878.95, The public float for BTCM is 9.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. On July 18, 2023, BTCM’s average trading volume was 152.65K shares.

BTCM’s Market Performance

The stock of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) has seen a 9.97% increase in the past week, with a 49.03% rise in the past month, and a 25.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.65% for BTCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.43% for BTCM’s stock, with a 44.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTCM Trading at 31.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.11%, as shares surge +58.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCM rose by +9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, BIT Mining Limited saw 144.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.70 for the present operating margin

-1.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIT Mining Limited stands at -23.90. The total capital return value is set at -27.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.51. Equity return is now at value -149.00, with -108.00 for asset returns.

Based on BIT Mining Limited (BTCM), the company’s capital structure generated 10.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.34. Total debt to assets is 4.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 58.53 and the total asset turnover is 3.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.