Beam Global (BEEM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BEEM is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BEEM is $25.86, which is $13.75 above the current market price. The public float for BEEM is 8.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.29% of that float. The average trading volume for BEEM on July 18, 2023 was 208.27K shares.

BEEM) stock’s latest price update

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.99 in comparison to its previous close of 11.24, however, the company has experienced a 20.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BEEM’s Market Performance

BEEM’s stock has risen by 20.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.43% and a quarterly rise of 7.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.40% for Beam Global The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.62% for BEEM’s stock, with a -12.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BEEM Trading at 13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares surge +16.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEEM rose by +20.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, Beam Global saw -29.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEEM starting from WHEATLEY DESMOND C, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $11.81 back on Jun 01. After this action, WHEATLEY DESMOND C now owns 101,549 shares of Beam Global, valued at $16,534 using the latest closing price.

WHEATLEY DESMOND C, the Chief Executive Officer of Beam Global, sale 4,980 shares at $16.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that WHEATLEY DESMOND C is holding 102,949 shares at $82,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.64 for the present operating margin

-7.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Global stands at -89.48. Equity return is now at value -76.80, with -50.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beam Global (BEEM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.