Azul S.A. (AZUL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Azul S.A. (AZUL) is $72.22, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for AZUL is 111.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AZUL on July 18, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) has surged by 2.10 when compared to previous closing price of 10.50, but the company has seen a -11.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AZUL’s Market Performance

AZUL’s stock has fallen by -11.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.20% and a quarterly rise of 52.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Azul S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.75% for AZUL stock, with a simple moving average of 35.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on July 10th of the current year 2023.

AZUL Trading at 0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares sank -14.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL fell by -11.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.49. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 75.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with -20.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.