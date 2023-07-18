Assessing the Risk and Potential of Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s (SOHO) Stock

In the past week, SOHO stock has gone up by 24.87%, with a monthly gain of 27.51% and a quarterly surge of 24.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.52% for Sotherly Hotels Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.58% for SOHO’s stock, with a 20.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) is 1.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SOHO is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is $2.00, which is -$0.41 below the current market price. The public float for SOHO is 15.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. On July 18, 2023, SOHO’s average trading volume was 37.71K shares.

SOHO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) has jumped by 9.05 compared to previous close of 2.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SOHO Trading at 27.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +21.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOHO rose by +24.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.00. In addition, Sotherly Hotels Inc. saw 33.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOHO starting from Sims Andrew, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $1.98 back on Mar 29. After this action, Sims Andrew now owns 0 shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc., valued at $39,660 using the latest closing price.

Sims Andrew, the Chairman of Sotherly Hotels Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Sims Andrew is holding 20,000 shares at $64,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+29.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sotherly Hotels Inc. stands at +19.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 53.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO), the company’s capital structure generated 618.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.08. Total debt to assets is 79.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 618.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.