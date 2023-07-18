Assessing the Risk and Potential of Monster Beverage Corporation’s (MNST) Stock

The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has seen a 1.61% increase in the past week, with a -2.03% drop in the past month, and a 9.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for MNST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.30% for MNST stock, with a simple moving average of 9.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Right Now?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MNST is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MNST is $62.56, which is $4.32 above the current market price. The public float for MNST is 752.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume for MNST on July 18, 2023 was 4.26M shares.

MNST) stock’s latest price update

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST)’s stock price has decreased by -0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 57.31. However, the company has seen a 1.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/03/23 that Monster Beverage to Acquire Bang Energy Out of Bankruptcy for $362 Million

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $60 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

MNST Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.39. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw 12.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from VIDERGAUZ MARK, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $59.75 back on May 22. After this action, VIDERGAUZ MARK now owns 89,270 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $239,000 using the latest closing price.

KELLY THOMAS J, the Chief Financial Officer of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 93,192 shares at $59.41 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that KELLY THOMAS J is holding 60,056 shares at $5,536,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.11 for the present operating margin

+50.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 23.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.47. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.