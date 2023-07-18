Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO): A Technical Analysis

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 5.23.

The public float for APVO is 5.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APVO on July 18, 2023 was 60.10K shares.

APVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) has decreased by -22.54 when compared to last closing price of 1.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -38.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APVO’s Market Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) has seen a -38.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.25% decline in the past month and a -41.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.17% for APVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.30% for APVO’s stock, with a -50.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APVO Trading at -30.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares sank -26.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APVO fell by -37.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4726. In addition, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. saw -52.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APVO

Equity return is now at value 92.40, with 53.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.