Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.67.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is $84.71, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for APO is 324.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APO on July 18, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

APO) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.81relation to previous closing price of 80.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/29/23 that These Bank Alternatives Can Keep Cash Rolling In

APO’s Market Performance

APO’s stock has risen by 6.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.29% and a quarterly rise of 24.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for Apollo Global Management Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.97% for APO’s stock, with a 25.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $80 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

APO Trading at 15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.56. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw 26.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Zelter James C, who sale 60,779 shares at the price of $79.22 back on Jul 13. After this action, Zelter James C now owns 5,678,785 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $4,814,937 using the latest closing price.

Zelter James C, the Co-President () of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 23,752 shares at $78.82 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Zelter James C is holding 5,716,630 shares at $1,872,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.