Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, NLY stock has gone up by 2.92%, with a monthly decline of -2.62% and a quarterly surge of 4.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for Annaly Capital Management Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.27% for NLY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NLY is at 1.43.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for NLY is 492.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume for NLY on July 18, 2023 was 4.28M shares.

NLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) has increased by 0.55 when compared to last closing price of 20.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NLY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NLY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $21.50 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

NLY Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.02. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc. saw -4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.