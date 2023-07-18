Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS)

The 36-month beta value for MICS is also noteworthy at -0.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MICS is $111.00, The public float for MICS is 1.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume of MICS on July 18, 2023 was 922.07K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MICS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) has jumped by 26.05 compared to previous close of 1.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MICS’s Market Performance

MICS’s stock has risen by 9.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 46.00% and a quarterly rise of 15.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.62% for The Singing Machine Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.38% for MICS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -41.81% for the last 200 days.

MICS Trading at 38.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MICS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.59%, as shares surge +37.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MICS rose by +9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5149. In addition, The Singing Machine Company Inc. saw -55.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MICS starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.58 back on May 23. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 1,808,000 shares of The Singing Machine Company Inc., valued at $315 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of The Singing Machine Company Inc., purchase 200 shares at $1.58 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 1,808,000 shares at $315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MICS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.15 for the present operating margin

+22.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Singing Machine Company Inc. stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 0.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.56. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 2.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In summary, The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.