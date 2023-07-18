Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

The 36-month beta value for SEV is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SEV is 38.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.23% of that float. The average trading volume of SEV on July 18, 2023 was 6.21M shares.

The stock of Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) has increased by 5.23 when compared to last closing price of 0.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SEV’s Market Performance

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has experienced a 3.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.32% rise in the past month, and a 16.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.85% for SEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.92% for SEV’s stock, with a -58.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEV stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SEV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEV in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

SEV Trading at 30.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEV rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3073. In addition, Sono Group N.V. saw -65.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-356250.00 for the present operating margin

-3850.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sono Group N.V. stands at -399706.25. The total capital return value is set at -117.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.51. Equity return is now at value -224.10, with -102.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sono Group N.V. (SEV), the company’s capital structure generated 8.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.56. Total debt to assets is 4.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.04.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.