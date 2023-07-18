Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Noble Corporation Plc (NE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE: NE) is above average at 19.49x. The 36-month beta value for NE is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NE is $56.80, which is $5.14 above than the current price. The public float for NE is 69.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.60% of that float. The average trading volume of NE on July 18, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

NE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE: NE) has jumped by 4.17 compared to previous close of 49.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/27/22 that Second-Largest U.S. Pension Doubled Down on Rivian and Noble Stock

NE’s Market Performance

NE’s stock has risen by 7.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.17% and a quarterly rise of 26.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for Noble Corporation Plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.25% for NE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $64 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

NE Trading at 27.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.71% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +32.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NE rose by +7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.20. In addition, Noble Corporation Plc saw 35.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NE starting from Denton Blake, who sale 15,719 shares at the price of $40.45 back on Jun 07. After this action, Denton Blake now owns 0 shares of Noble Corporation Plc, valued at $635,834 using the latest closing price.

Kawaja Joey M, the SVP, Operations of Noble Corporation Plc, sale 15,723 shares at $40.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Kawaja Joey M is holding 0 shares at $633,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.79 for the present operating margin

+21.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Noble Corporation Plc stands at +11.95. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Noble Corporation Plc (NE), the company’s capital structure generated 19.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.65. Total debt to assets is 13.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Noble Corporation Plc (NE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.