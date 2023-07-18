Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is above average at 12.37x. The 36-month beta value for LEVI is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LEVI is $16.28, which is $2.94 above than the current price. The public float for LEVI is 91.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.43% of that float. The average trading volume of LEVI on July 18, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

The stock of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) has decreased by -0.96 when compared to last closing price of 13.59.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/23 that Levi’s New Stretch Is Selling Directly to Consumers

LEVI’s Market Performance

LEVI’s stock has risen by 1.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.85% and a quarterly drop of -11.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Levi Strauss & Co.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.95% for LEVI’s stock, with a -13.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

LEVI Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.23. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw -13.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from JAFFE SETH, who sale 2,938 shares at the price of $13.45 back on May 31. After this action, JAFFE SETH now owns 173,732 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $39,516 using the latest closing price.

Stirling Lisa, the Global Controller of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 5,017 shares at $18.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Stirling Lisa is holding 28,485 shares at $90,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.88 for the present operating margin

+57.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at +9.22. The total capital return value is set at 16.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.37. Equity return is now at value 22.90, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 109.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.34. Total debt to assets is 34.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.