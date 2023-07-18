Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

The 36-month beta value for WGS is also noteworthy at 1.91.

The public float for WGS is 17.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. The average trading volume of WGS on July 18, 2023 was 183.63K shares.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has soared by 10.86 in relation to previous closing price of 6.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 21.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WGS’s Market Performance

WGS’s stock has risen by 21.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.92% and a quarterly drop of -21.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.31% for GeneDx Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.59% for WGS’s stock, with a -48.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WGS Trading at 9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS rose by +21.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.24. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw -14.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Saad Kareem, who sale 83 shares at the price of $5.99 back on Jul 03. After this action, Saad Kareem now owns 12,059 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp., valued at $497 using the latest closing price.

White Karen Ann, the Chief People Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp., sale 45 shares at $5.99 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that White Karen Ann is holding 4,685 shares at $270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Equity return is now at value -119.70, with -76.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.