Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

The 36-month beta value for FRSH is also noteworthy at 0.86.

The average price estimated by analysts for FRSH is $17.80, which is $0.31 above than the current price. The public float for FRSH is 158.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.47% of that float. The average trading volume of FRSH on July 18, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

FRSH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) has jumped by 0.34 compared to previous close of 17.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH’s stock has risen by 6.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.86% and a quarterly rise of 25.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for Freshworks Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.35% for FRSH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with FBN Securities repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to FBN Securities is $20 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

FRSH Trading at 12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.91. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw 19.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from AUSTIN ROXANNE S, who sale 6,303 shares at the price of $16.19 back on Jul 10. After this action, AUSTIN ROXANNE S now owns 131,135 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $102,046 using the latest closing price.

Flower Johanna, the Director of Freshworks Inc., sale 4,700 shares at $16.40 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Flower Johanna is holding 29,878 shares at $77,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -16.40 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.