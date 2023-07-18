Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW)

The 36-month beta value for CVGW is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CVGW is $36.50, which is $0.93 above than the current price. The public float for CVGW is 17.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.15% of that float. The average trading volume of CVGW on July 18, 2023 was 131.99K shares.

The stock of Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) has increased by 15.00 when compared to last closing price of 30.93.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CVGW’s Market Performance

Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) has experienced a 20.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.90% rise in the past month, and a 21.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for CVGW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.62% for CVGW’s stock, with a 13.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVGW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVGW stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for CVGW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVGW in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $85 based on the research report published on June 04th of the previous year 2021.

CVGW Trading at 13.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVGW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVGW rose by +20.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.69. In addition, Calavo Growers Inc. saw 20.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVGW starting from Hollister Steve, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $30.59 back on Jul 14. After this action, Hollister Steve now owns 36,702 shares of Calavo Growers Inc., valued at $61,180 using the latest closing price.

COLE LECIL E, the Chief Executive Officer of Calavo Growers Inc., purchase 37,500 shares at $30.74 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that COLE LECIL E is holding 515,000 shares at $1,152,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVGW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.89 for the present operating margin

+6.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calavo Growers Inc. stands at -0.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.06. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW), the company’s capital structure generated 29.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.96. Total debt to assets is 17.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.62 and the total asset turnover is 2.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.