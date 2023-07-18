Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has gone up by 2.78% for the week, with a 2.33% rise in the past month and a 4.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.21% for ADI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.35% for ADI’s stock, with a 13.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is 27.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADI is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is $205.64, which is $8.97 above the current market price. The public float for ADI is 495.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. On July 18, 2023, ADI’s average trading volume was 3.48M shares.

ADI) stock’s latest price update

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.29 in relation to its previous close of 191.97. However, the company has experienced a 2.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/24/23 that Analog Devices Warns of a Revenue Drop

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $250 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

ADI Trading at 5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.33. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 19.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from ROCHE VINCENT, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $185.91 back on Jul 10. After this action, ROCHE VINCENT now owns 70,713 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,859,100 using the latest closing price.

Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth, the EVP, Finance & CFO of Analog Devices Inc., sale 30,591 shares at $192.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth is holding 27,458 shares at $5,896,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.37 for the present operating margin

+54.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +22.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.99. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.