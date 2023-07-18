An In-Depth Look at Flywire Corporation’s (FLYW) Stock Performance

The stock of Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has seen a 13.80% increase in the past week, with a 5.62% gain in the past month, and a 16.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for FLYW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.28% for FLYW’s stock, with a 29.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLYW is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is $34.92, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for FLYW is 101.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% of that float. On July 18, 2023, FLYW’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW)'s stock price has increased in relation to previous closing price of 32.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $38 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

FLYW Trading at 10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.78% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.88. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw 37.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Massaro Michael, who sale 11,457 shares at the price of $30.96 back on Jul 13. After this action, Massaro Michael now owns 1,063,373 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $354,670 using the latest closing price.

Ellis Michael G, the Chief Financial Officer of Flywire Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $30.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Ellis Michael G is holding 226,459 shares at $363,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.10 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.94. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corporation (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.