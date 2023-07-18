American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is 18.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AXL is 2.29.

The average price recommended by analysts for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is $9.63, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for AXL is 113.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. On July 18, 2023, AXL’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AXL) stock’s latest price update

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 8.77.

AXL’s Market Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.57% gain in the past month and a 12.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for AXL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.73% for AXL’s stock, with a 4.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AXL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AXL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

AXL Trading at 13.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXL remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. saw 10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXL starting from Barnes David Eugene, who sale 29,533 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, Barnes David Eugene now owns 104,621 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., valued at $265,797 using the latest closing price.

WILLEMSE NORMAN, the President Forging of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., sale 59,265 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that WILLEMSE NORMAN is holding 297,435 shares at $533,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.61 for the present operating margin

+10.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stands at +1.06. The total capital return value is set at 7.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.67. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL), the company’s capital structure generated 499.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.33. Total debt to assets is 57.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 482.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.