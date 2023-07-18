agilon health inc. (AGL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL)’s stock price has increased by 1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 16.70. However, the company has seen a -1.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AGL is at 0.95.

The public float for AGL is 407.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.29% of that float. The average trading volume for AGL on July 18, 2023 was 3.50M shares.

AGL’s Market Performance

The stock of agilon health inc. (AGL) has seen a -1.74% decrease in the past week, with a -9.40% drop in the past month, and a -40.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for AGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.70% for AGL’s stock, with a -19.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for AGL by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for AGL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $22.50 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

AGL Trading at -15.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.00. In addition, agilon health inc. saw 5.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from Shaker Benjamin, who sale 18,750 shares at the price of $16.93 back on Jul 13. After this action, Shaker Benjamin now owns 79,543 shares of agilon health inc., valued at $317,424 using the latest closing price.

Shaker Benjamin, the Chief Markets Officer of agilon health inc., sale 18,750 shares at $16.97 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Shaker Benjamin is holding 79,543 shares at $318,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

+3.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for agilon health inc. stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -10.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.59. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -4.80 for asset returns.

Based on agilon health inc. (AGL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 3.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, agilon health inc. (AGL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.