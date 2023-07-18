Agenus Inc. (AGEN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is $7.66, which is $5.93 above the current market price. The public float for AGEN is 255.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGEN on July 18, 2023 was 5.60M shares.

The stock of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) has decreased by -1.70 when compared to last closing price of 1.76.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGEN’s Market Performance

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has seen a -4.95% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.46% decline in the past month and a 21.58% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.84% for AGEN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.23% for AGEN’s stock, with a -16.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $8 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

AGEN Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN fell by -4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7300. In addition, Agenus Inc. saw -26.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGEN starting from AGENUS INC, who purchase 23,361 shares at the price of $1.43 back on May 11. After this action, AGENUS INC now owns 21,640,473 shares of Agenus Inc., valued at $33,348 using the latest closing price.

AGENUS INC, the 10% Owner of Agenus Inc., purchase 22,065 shares at $1.51 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that AGENUS INC is holding 21,617,112 shares at $33,296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Equity return is now at value 702.50, with -56.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.