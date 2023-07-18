Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADN is -0.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADN is $4.00, which is $8.4 above the current price. The public float for ADN is 37.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADN on July 18, 2023 was 608.26K shares.

ADN) stock’s latest price update

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN)’s stock price has soared by 12.93 in relation to previous closing price of 0.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADN’s Market Performance

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has experienced a -0.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.32% rise in the past month, and a 6.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.09% for ADN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.74% for ADN’s stock, with a -37.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

ADN Trading at 24.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares surge +39.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADN fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6912. In addition, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -47.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-642.27 for the present operating margin

-63.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -948.54. Equity return is now at value -95.40, with -75.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.