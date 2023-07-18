ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has gone up by 2.51% for the week, with a 0.39% rise in the past month and a 50.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.68% for ACVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.34% for ACVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 53.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is $19.67, which is $1.54 above the current market price. The public float for ACVA is 124.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACVA on July 18, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

ACVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) has jumped by 1.58 compared to previous close of 17.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2023.

ACVA Trading at 6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.22. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc. saw 118.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from Waterman Michael, who sale 5,410 shares at the price of $18.05 back on Jul 12. After this action, Waterman Michael now owns 239,532 shares of ACV Auctions Inc., valued at $97,650 using the latest closing price.

ZERELLA WILLIAM, the Chief Financial Officer of ACV Auctions Inc., sale 17,500 shares at $17.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that ZERELLA WILLIAM is holding 324,432 shares at $302,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+41.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc. stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.20. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 8.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.