Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is 61.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ANF is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is $32.50, which is -$5.22 below the current market price. The public float for ANF is 48.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.81% of that float. On July 18, 2023, ANF’s average trading volume was 1.81M shares.

ANF) stock’s latest price update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.19 in relation to its previous close of 34.91. However, the company has experienced a 5.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Best Buy, Dick’s Ease Fears About Holiday Spending

ANF’s Market Performance

ANF’s stock has risen by 5.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.14% and a quarterly rise of 46.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.05% for ANF stock, with a simple moving average of 46.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $41 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

ANF Trading at 19.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.37. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 63.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Horowitz Fran, who sale 10,338 shares at the price of $36.07 back on Jul 12. After this action, Horowitz Fran now owns 922,673 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $372,892 using the latest closing price.

Lipesky Scott D., the EVP, COO and CFO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 7,500 shares at $36.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Lipesky Scott D. is holding 139,418 shares at $270,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.44 for the present operating margin

+52.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at +0.08. The total capital return value is set at 4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.16. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 176.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.79. Total debt to assets is 45.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.