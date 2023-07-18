9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) by analysts is $0.75, which is $9.76 above the current market price. The public float for NMTR is 12.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.59% of that float. On July 18, 2023, the average trading volume of NMTR was 78.39K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NMTR) stock’s latest price update

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.84 in comparison to its previous close of 0.68, however, the company has experienced a -6.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NMTR’s Market Performance

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) has seen a -6.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.24% decline in the past month and a -53.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for NMTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.74% for NMTR’s stock, with a -63.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMTR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for NMTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NMTR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2021.

NMTR Trading at -13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -11.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMTR fell by -6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6702. In addition, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. saw -50.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMTR starting from Sensenig Bethany, who sale 9,100 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Apr 21. After this action, Sensenig Bethany now owns 41,077 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., valued at $11,011 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMTR

Equity return is now at value -585.00, with -159.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.