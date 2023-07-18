3M Company (MMM) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, MMM stock has gone up by 4.64%, with a monthly decline of -0.25% and a quarterly plunge of -3.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for 3M Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.24% for MMM’s stock, with a -8.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is 10.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MMM is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for 3M Company (MMM) is $107.53, which is $9.54 above the current market price. The public float for MMM is 550.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. On July 18, 2023, MMM’s average trading volume was 3.73M shares.

MMM) stock’s latest price update

3M Company (NYSE: MMM)’s stock price has dropped by -0.59 in relation to previous closing price of 102.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MMM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MMM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $110 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

MMM Trading at 1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.35. In addition, 3M Company saw -15.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from Ashish Khandpur K, who sale 9,432 shares at the price of $99.27 back on May 18. After this action, Ashish Khandpur K now owns 20,943 shares of 3M Company, valued at $936,306 using the latest closing price.

Hammes Eric D., the EVP & Chief Count Gov Svc Off of 3M Company, sale 6,487 shares at $105.33 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Hammes Eric D. is holding 10,430 shares at $683,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.90 for the present operating margin

+43.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3M Company stands at +16.88. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.89. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on 3M Company (MMM), the company’s capital structure generated 114.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.39. Total debt to assets is 36.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 3M Company (MMM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.