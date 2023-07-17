ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI): A Technical Analysis

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 108.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is $31.38, which is $4.15 above the current market price. The public float for ZI is 295.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZI on July 17, 2023 was 6.01M shares.

ZI) stock’s latest price update

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI)’s stock price has soared by 3.90 in relation to previous closing price of 27.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has experienced a 9.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.55% rise in the past month, and a 28.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for ZI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.59% for ZI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $35 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

ZI Trading at 14.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI rose by +9.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.87. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -5.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Hyzer Peter Cameron, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $25.46 back on Jul 05. After this action, Hyzer Peter Cameron now owns 1,185,565 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $254,600 using the latest closing price.

Hays Joseph Christopher, the Pres, Chief Operating Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $26.49 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Hays Joseph Christopher is holding 551,456 shares at $794,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+80.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +5.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.