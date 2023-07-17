Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZM is -0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 26 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZM is $82.88, which is $10.36 above the current price. The public float for ZM is 227.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZM on July 17, 2023 was 4.27M shares.

ZM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has surged by 3.65 when compared to previous closing price of 70.59, but the company has seen a 8.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/05/23 that FaceTime Is Finally Coming to TVs

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM’s stock has risen by 8.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.97% and a quarterly rise of 5.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.15% for ZM’s stock, with a 2.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $85 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

ZM Trading at 9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM rose by +8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.45. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw 8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Crehan Shane, who sale 2,863 shares at the price of $64.74 back on Jul 07. After this action, Crehan Shane now owns 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $185,351 using the latest closing price.

Subotovsky Santiago, the Director of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 2,067 shares at $67.80 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Subotovsky Santiago is holding 172,095 shares at $140,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.