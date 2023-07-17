Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) by analysts is $0.44, The public float for ZOM is 965.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.73% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of ZOM was 3.89M shares.

ZOM) stock’s latest price update

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM)’s stock price has soared by 0.76 in relation to previous closing price of 0.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZOM’s Market Performance

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) has seen a 1.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.36% gain in the past month and a -1.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.73% for ZOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.92% for ZOM’s stock, with a -2.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZOM stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for ZOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZOM in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $6 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

ZOM Trading at 4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares surge +9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZOM rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2079. In addition, Zomedica Corp. saw 30.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZOM starting from HEATON LARRY C II, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.19 back on May 26. After this action, HEATON LARRY C II now owns 100,000 shares of Zomedica Corp., valued at $19,090 using the latest closing price.

POWERS JOHNNY D, the Director of Zomedica Corp., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that POWERS JOHNNY D is holding 1,600,000 shares at $19,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.81 for the present operating margin

+50.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zomedica Corp. stands at -89.88. The total capital return value is set at -8.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.30. Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.