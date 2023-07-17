What Recent Market Trends Mean for SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) Stock

In the past week, SOFI stock has gone up by 12.80%, with a monthly decline of -4.82% and a quarterly surge of 54.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.27% for SoFi Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.47% for SOFI stock, with a simple moving average of 53.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SOFI is 1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is $7.99, which is -$0.97 below the current market price. The public float for SOFI is 870.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.16% of that float. On July 17, 2023, SOFI’s average trading volume was 53.01M shares.

SOFI) stock’s latest price update

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.87 in relation to its previous close of 9.16. However, the company has experienced a 12.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/13/23 that SoFi Should Be Valued More Like a Bank, Analysts Say

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2023.

SOFI Trading at 27.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI rose by +12.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.66. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 96.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Borton Chad M, who sale 90,458 shares at the price of $8.68 back on Jun 16. After this action, Borton Chad M now owns 229,449 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $784,985 using the latest closing price.

Stafford Webb Lauren, the Chief Marketing Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $9.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Stafford Webb Lauren is holding 335,945 shares at $928,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.