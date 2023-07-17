What Recent Market Trends Mean for Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) Stock

In the past week, NOK stock has gone down by -4.10%, with a monthly decline of -2.45% and a quarterly plunge of -19.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.25% for Nokia Oyj The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.49% for NOK stock, with a simple moving average of -11.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is 4.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NOK is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nokia Oyj (NOK) is $6.09, which is $2.42 above the current market price. The public float for NOK is 5.57B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On July 17, 2023, NOK’s average trading volume was 16.53M shares.

NOK) stock’s latest price update

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.51 in relation to its previous close of 4.35. However, the company has experienced a -4.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

NOK Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.16. In addition, Nokia Oyj saw -14.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.37 for the present operating margin

+41.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nokia Oyj stands at +16.86. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nokia Oyj (NOK), the company’s capital structure generated 25.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.55. Total debt to assets is 12.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nokia Oyj (NOK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.