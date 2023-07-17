What Recent Market Trends Mean for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s (GP) Stock

In the past week, GP stock has gone up by 60.84%, with a monthly gain of 88.81% and a quarterly surge of 81.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.11% for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 81.60% for GP stock, with a simple moving average of 103.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GP is 3.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) is $6.00, The public float for GP is 18.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% of that float. On July 17, 2023, GP’s average trading volume was 61.72K shares.

GP) stock’s latest price update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 49.74 in relation to its previous close of 3.48. However, the company has experienced a 60.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GP stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on February 15th of the previous year 2022.

GP Trading at 89.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 23.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares surge +69.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GP rose by +45.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. saw 201.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.26 for the present operating margin

+1.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stands at -105.21. The total capital return value is set at -44.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.51.

Based on GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP), the company’s capital structure generated 17.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.