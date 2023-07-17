What Recent Market Trends Mean for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (GLMD) Stock

The stock of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) has gone down by -45.28% for the week, with a -61.02% drop in the past month and a -69.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 54.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.83% for GLMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -52.24% for GLMD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -76.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GLMD is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GLMD is $15.00, The public float for GLMD is 0.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.30% of that float. The average trading volume of GLMD on July 17, 2023 was 196.43K shares.

GLMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) has decreased by -30.29 when compared to last closing price of 2.08.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -45.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLMD stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for GLMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLMD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $8 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the previous year 2020.

GLMD Trading at -64.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 54.17%, as shares sank -61.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLMD fell by -45.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.9223. In addition, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -80.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLMD

Equity return is now at value -87.60, with -71.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.