Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has gone up by 5.28% for the week, with a -2.27% drop in the past month and a 7.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.58% for WDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.00% for WDC’s stock, with a 7.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WDC is 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WDC is $43.79, which is $5.11 above the current price. The public float for WDC is 319.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WDC on July 17, 2023 was 3.64M shares.

WDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) has increased by 0.76 when compared to last closing price of 39.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that A Merger of Western Digital and Kioxia Makes Sense, This Analyst Says. Here’s Why.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

WDC Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.47. In addition, Western Digital Corporation saw 25.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from Zamiska Gene M., who sale 2,169 shares at the price of $40.90 back on Sep 07. After this action, Zamiska Gene M. now owns 31,554 shares of Western Digital Corporation, valued at $88,712 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corporation stands at +7.98. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Western Digital Corporation (WDC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.52. Total debt to assets is 27.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.