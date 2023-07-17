Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is $49.63, which is $6.31 above the current market price. The public float for WFC is 3.75B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WFC on July 17, 2023 was 20.87M shares.

WFC) stock’s latest price update

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.34relation to previous closing price of 43.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/14/23 that Americans Are Borrowing Again, Which Is Great News for Big Lenders

WFC’s Market Performance

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has experienced a 1.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.13% rise in the past month, and a 9.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for WFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.27% for WFC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.10% for the last 200 days.

WFC Trading at 6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFC rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.26. In addition, Wells Fargo & Company saw 5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFC starting from Norwood Felicia F, who purchase 77 shares at the price of $18.85 back on Mar 16. After this action, Norwood Felicia F now owns 228 shares of Wells Fargo & Company, valued at $1,451 using the latest closing price.

Santos Kleber, the Sr. Executive Vice President of Wells Fargo & Company, sale 34,698 shares at $46.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Santos Kleber is holding 19,590 shares at $1,605,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wells Fargo & Company stands at +13.73. The total capital return value is set at 16.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.16. Total debt to assets is 12.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.