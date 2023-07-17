Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WBA is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is $32.14, which is $4.67 above the current market price. The public float for WBA is 714.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% of that float. On July 17, 2023, WBA’s average trading volume was 8.68M shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.82 in comparison to its previous close of 29.74, however, the company has experienced a 0.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/28/23 that Will the Last Walgreens Stock Bull Please Turn Out the Lights

WBA’s Market Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has experienced a 0.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.61% drop in the past month, and a -18.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for WBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.71% for WBA’s stock, with a -16.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on July 03rd of the current year 2023.

WBA Trading at -5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.21. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. saw -21.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from DRISCOLL JOHN PATRICK, who purchase 5,172 shares at the price of $28.42 back on Jun 30. After this action, DRISCOLL JOHN PATRICK now owns 59,050 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., valued at $146,984 using the latest closing price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., sale 275,984 shares at $181.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is holding 33,090,404 shares at $50,000,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.09 for the present operating margin

+19.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stands at +3.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), the company’s capital structure generated 144.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.03. Total debt to assets is 40.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.