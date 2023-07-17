Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -37.39 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -38.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VVOS is 2.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VVOS is $1.95, which is $1.63 above the current price. The public float for VVOS is 18.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VVOS on July 17, 2023 was 160.50K shares.

VVOS’s Market Performance

The stock of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) has seen a -38.54% decrease in the past week, with a -37.20% drop in the past month, and a -1.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.32% for VVOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.47% for VVOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -48.68% for the last 200 days.

VVOS Trading at -26.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.50%, as shares sank -33.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS fell by -38.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4981. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. saw -21.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVOS starting from Huntsman Ronald Kirk, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Jun 20. After this action, Huntsman Ronald Kirk now owns 86,521 shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $7,420 using the latest closing price.

Huntsman Ronald Kirk, the Chief Executive Officer of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Huntsman Ronald Kirk is holding 72,521 shares at $8,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-156.21 for the present operating margin

+58.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -148.81. Equity return is now at value -221.60, with -109.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.