ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) has decreased by -15.85 when compared to last closing price of 0.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is $1.25, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for VRAY is 176.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRAY on July 17, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

VRAY’s Market Performance

VRAY stock saw a decrease of 3.88% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.72% and a quarterly a decrease of -80.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.03% for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.29% for VRAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -88.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRAY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for VRAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRAY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

VRAY Trading at -37.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.45%, as shares sank -27.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAY rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3898. In addition, ViewRay Inc. saw -91.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRAY starting from Dempsey James F., who sale 42,000 shares at the price of $4.13 back on Mar 03. After this action, Dempsey James F. now owns 654,368 shares of ViewRay Inc., valued at $173,460 using the latest closing price.

SCHNABEL SUSAN C, the Director of ViewRay Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $4.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that SCHNABEL SUSAN C is holding 192,790 shares at $117,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.04 for the present operating margin

+5.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for ViewRay Inc. stands at -105.01. The total capital return value is set at -51.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.98. Equity return is now at value -120.50, with -42.40 for asset returns.

Based on ViewRay Inc. (VRAY), the company’s capital structure generated 105.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.23. Total debt to assets is 31.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.