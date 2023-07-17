VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI)’s stock price has increased by 0.45 compared to its previous closing price of 31.37. However, the company has seen a 1.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/22 that Blackstone to Sell Stakes in MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay

Is It Worth Investing in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is 22.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VICI is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is $37.48, which is $6.01 above the current market price. The public float for VICI is 1.00B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On July 17, 2023, VICI’s average trading volume was 4.79M shares.

VICI’s Market Performance

The stock of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has seen a 1.22% increase in the past week, with a -2.26% drop in the past month, and a -3.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for VICI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.00% for VICI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $34 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

VICI Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.47. In addition, VICI Properties Inc. saw -2.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.90 for the present operating margin

+99.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for VICI Properties Inc. stands at +42.97. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), the company’s capital structure generated 66.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.91. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 192.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.