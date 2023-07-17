VCI Global Limited (VCIG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) has decreased by -12.43 when compared to last closing price of 3.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -28.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VCIG is 36.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.61% of that float. The average trading volume for VCIG on July 17, 2023 was 3.15M shares.

VCIG’s Market Performance

The stock of VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has seen a -28.79% decrease in the past week, with a 24.65% rise in the past month, and a -23.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.51% for VCIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.67% for VCIG’s stock, with a -11.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VCIG Trading at -19.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.99%, as shares surge +32.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG fell by -28.79%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, VCI Global Limited saw -23.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VCIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for VCI Global Limited stands at +42.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.